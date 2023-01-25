Football World Reacts To Wednesday Jeff Saturday Update

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 13: Interim head coach Jeff Saturday walks on the field after a win over the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sam Morris/Getty Images) Sam Morris/Getty Images

Jeff Saturday is reportedly set for his second interview for the Indianapolis Colts' head coaching vacancy.

Saturday will interview today, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported earlier. Indianapolis will reportedly speak with seven candidates, including Saturday, a second time.

"Jeff Saturday has his second interview with the Colts today, per @AdamSchefter," tweeted Colts beat writer Nate Atkins. "It’ll be a crowded group of finalists, but he’ll get the early crack at making his case to Chris Ballard and Jim Irsay."

Hiring Saturday as the interim head coach with no experience midway through a lost 2022 season was a curious decision by the Colts. Hiring him as the full-time guy after he went 1-7 as the interim instead of more qualified candidates could prove disastrous for Indy.

"Jeff Saturday officially has more interviews than wins as a HC," said the "Football and Other F Words Podcast" in response to today's news.

"Very funny that the Colts have to go through this whole process of asking Jeff Saturday what he would do if he was head coach of the Colts as if Jeff Saturday did not just spend several months as head coach of the Colts failing in every possible way," added Rodger Sherman of The Ringer.

"The fan base is almost unanimously against Jeff Saturday. All of us, including @JimIrsay, saw how the team flopped under him," said Colts fan and Stampede Blue writer Stephen Reed. "Keeping him in the running is doing irreparable harm to his beloved #Colts legacy. The longer Saturday remains a candidate, the more tarnished he becomes."

In addition to Saturday, the Colts will reportedly conduct second interviews with Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

The team also still intends to speak with 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.