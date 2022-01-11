Former Colts Star Reacts To Embarrassing Loss On Sunday

All the Colts needed to do to earn a trip to the NFL Playoffs was beat the previously 2-14 Jacksonville Jaguars. Easy enough, right? Wrong.

Indianapolis was embarrassed by the Jaguars last Sunday, missing out on the postseason in the process. Carson Wentz had just 185 yards passing with one touchdown and one pick. Jonathan Taylor, meanwhile, had just 15 carries for 77 yards as the Colts fell 26-11.

Indianapolis is going to be thinking about Sunday’s loss for a long time. So if former Colts star Jeff Saturday.

Saturday blasted the Colts for their horrific loss during Tuesday’s edition of ESPN’s Get Up.

“Absolute TRASH! … My wife, she had to step in front of the TV,” Saturday said. “… I almost snatched that thing up!” .@SaturdayJeff nearly lost it on TV grilling the Colts for losing to the Jaguars 😂😭 "Absolute TRASH! … My wife, she had to step in front of the TV … I almost snatched that thing up!" pic.twitter.com/P7GjhubaN6 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) January 11, 2022