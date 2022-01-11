The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Former Colts Star Reacts To Embarrassing Loss On Sunday

NFL: OCT 31 Titans at ColtsINDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 31: Indianapolis Colts helmets sit on the sidelines during the NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts on October 31, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

All the Colts needed to do to earn a trip to the NFL Playoffs was beat the previously 2-14 Jacksonville Jaguars. Easy enough, right? Wrong.

Indianapolis was embarrassed by the Jaguars last Sunday, missing out on the postseason in the process. Carson Wentz had just 185 yards passing with one touchdown and one pick. Jonathan Taylor, meanwhile, had just 15 carries for 77 yards as the Colts fell 26-11.

Indianapolis is going to be thinking about Sunday’s loss for a long time. So if former Colts star Jeff Saturday.

Saturday blasted the Colts for their horrific loss during Tuesday’s edition of ESPN’s Get Up.

“Absolute TRASH! … My wife, she had to step in front of the TV,” Saturday said. “… I almost snatched that thing up!”

Carson Wentz couldn’t quite comprehend the loss, either.

The Colts were one of the hottest teams in the NFL heading into Saturday’s AFC South showdown. Perhaps they came into the game a bit too confident.

“It’s hard to put your finger on it right now. You know, I think, like I said, the next couple of days we’ll be able to a little bit more,” Wentz said to reporters Sunday, according to video via Colts.com. “But, yeah, sluggish. You know, not — not the dynamic, explosive offense that we always thought we were. You know, got to give our hats off to the opposing defenses every time. I’ve got to protect the ball. I’ve got to do a better job. So there’s a lot that could be said and a lot of things to kind of digest right now. But, yeah, it’s a frustrating kind of crappy feeling right now.”

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.