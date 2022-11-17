Former Colts Star Reggie Wayne Reveals He Apologized

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 10: Reggie Wayne of the Indianapolis Colts on the sidelines before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Justin Casterline/Getty Images

In March, the Colts hired Reggie Wayne as their wide receivers coach for the 2022 season. The former All-Pro's first year as a coach in the NFL has been chaotic to say the least.

Last week, the Colts fired head coach Frank Reich. They replaced him with former offensive lineman Jeff Saturday. That move was criticized by the media because Saturday doesn't have any coaching experience at the pro level.

Speaking to the media Thursday, Wayne discussed the recent changes to the Colts' staff.

Wayne told reporters he texted an apology to Reich. He added that he would have never taken the job in Indianapolis if he knew all these changes were a possibility.

Reich spent multiple years trying to talk Wayne into becoming a coach. It's understandable that he's disappointed in how things have played out.

Wayne was also asked by reporters Thursday if he would've taken the interim coaching job. Colts fans have to respecy his honesty.

"S--t yeah," Wayne said, via Zak Keefer of The Athletic. "Why wouldn’t I?"

The Colts are 1-0 under Saturday's leadership. They'll try to improve to 2-0 this Sunday when they face the Eagles.