Former NFL Player Auctioning Off Super Bowl Ring After Bankruptcy

Sports collectors searching for a Super Bowl ring are in luck. TMZ Sports has just reported that former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Gary Brackett is auctioning off two very lucrative items.

Brackett is putting his Super Bowl XLI and AFC Championship rings up for action. The hope is that he can make some cash after being forced to file for bankruptcy.

The reason Brackett had to file for bankruptcy is heartbreaking. His small business was negatively impacted by COVID-19.

According to TMZ, Ripley Auctions Super Sports & Entertainment Sale will allow people to bid on Brackett’s Super Bowl ring on Feb. 5 in Indianapolis.

Dan Ripley, owner of Ripley Auctions, has already issued a statement on Brackett’s ring.

“This auction gives buyers an incredible opportunity to own the pinnacle of achievement in professional sports, a genuine, player-issued Super Bowl ring,” Ripley said, via TMZ.

Former Colts linebacker Gary Brackett is auctioning off his Super Bowl XLI ring after declaring bankruptcy. https://t.co/tIEbX2xDfc — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) January 5, 2022

Brackett had a very productive career with the Colts, compiling 712 tackles, 12 interceptions, five forced fumbles and four sacks.

The current belief is that Brackett’s ring will draw some serious offers.

It’s really unfortunate Brackett has to part ways with his Super Bowl ring, but hopefully he’ll receive enough cash from the auction to revitalize some of his passion projects.