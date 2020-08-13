Former NFL All-Pro linebacker Chip Banks is in “serious condition” after being shot in Georgia.

Police officers responded to a call regarding a shooting in the Atlanta-area on Wednesday. Cops arrived at the scene, finding three victims – Banks being one of them – suffering with gunshot wounds.

Banks was found concsious and breathing before he was taken to a local hospital. The former NFL All-Pro linebacker now appears to be fighting for his life. Banks is reportedly in “serious condition,” per TMZ Sports.

The 60-year-old Banks was the No. 3 overall pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 1982 NFL Draft. He was a star for the USC Trojans in college, playing alongside fellow teammate Marcus Allen. We’re certainly sending our well wishes to Banks and his family during this frightening time.

Ex-NFL Star Chip Banks Hospitalized In Georgia Shooting, 'Serious Condition' https://t.co/jWyb9mifDz — TMZ (@TMZ) August 13, 2020

TMZ Sports describes Wednesday’s shooting as a “targeted attack.”

“As for how the shooting went down … cops told local media outlets Wednesday they believe a group of 5 or 6 men with masks on rolled up to the residence, shot a man in the driveway and then went inside and shot the other two men before running off,” writes TMZ Sports. “Cops told local outlets they do not believe the shooting was random — in other words, it appears at least one of the men was the target of a hit.”

Banks played in the NFL for 10 years, compiling 46 interceptions and nine picks. He played for the Cleveland Browns, San Diego Chargers and Indianapolis Colts during his playing days.

We’re certainly hoping for the best as Banks is in an Atlanta-area hospital from Wednesday’s shooting.