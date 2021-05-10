Former No. 1 Pick Eric Fisher Makes Free Agency Decision

Former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick Eric Fisher has reportedly found a new home.

Fisher, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs. He helped the AFC West franchise win Super Bowl LIV. Fisher was released by the Chiefs following the 2020 season.

Monday morning, Fisher reportedly agreed to a deal with the Indianapolis Colts. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter first reported the news.

“Pro Bowl LT Eric Fisher is signing a one-year, $9.4 million deal with the Indianapolis Colts, per source. The former No. 1 overall pick now will be Carson Wentz’s blindside protector,” he reported.

Fisher suffered a torn Achilles in the AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills. However, the Colts are reportedly feeling good about his rehab.

It’s been a big offseason for the Colts, who traded for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

The Colts are coming off an 11-5 season in 2020 and will look to make a deeper run in the playoffs in 2021 and beyond with Wentz.