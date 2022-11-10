Former Pro Bowl Running Back Cut Thursday Morning

INDIANAOPLIS, IN - DECEMBER 30: A general view from the end zone as the Indianapolis Colts take on the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 30, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts defeated the Texans 28-16. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Colts made a change to their backfield this Thursday, releasing running back Phillip Lindsay to make room for Jake Funk on the practice squad.

Lindsay, 28, had 49 rushing yards on 15 carries for the Colts this season. He also had six receptions for 19 yards.

In 2018, Lindsay earned Pro Bowl honors as a rookie for the Broncos. The undrafted tailback out of Colorado had 1,037 rushing yards, 241 receiving yards and 10 total touchdowns that season.

Lindsay has struggled the past few seasons to recapture the magic he had in the Mile High City. In the past two seasons, he has played for the Colts, Dolphins and Texans.

Funk, meanwhile, was recently cut by the Saints. Before his brief stint in New Orleans, he was on the Rams.

Although he hasn't really received much playing time in the NFL, Funk does have some untapped potential. While at Maryland, he was an All-Big Ten performer.

Funk finished his college career with 1,102 scrimmage yards and 13 touchdowns. Perhaps he'll get a chance to showcase his skillset in Indianapolis later this year.