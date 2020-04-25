Another pocket passer is off the board in the 2020 NFL Draft. Washington’s Jacob Eason‘s on his way to the Indianapolis Colts.

The 6-foot-6 strong-armed passer started his collegiate career with the Georgia Bulldogs in 2016. The former 5-star QB had an impressive freshman campaign, throwing for 2,430 yards and 16 touchdowns opposed to just eight picks.

But the talented freshman lost his starting spot the next year to Jake Fromm after Eason suffered a knee injury early in the year. He wound up transferring to Washington in 2018, starting for the Huskies in the 2019 season.

After a collegiate career filled with plenty ups and downs, Eason’s NFL dreams have come true – and he’s been drafted before Fromm, the quarterback he lost his starting gig to at Georgia. The Washington native is on his way to Indianapolis after being selected 122nd overall in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jacob Eason has all the tools necessary to be a successful quarterback in the NFL. The 6-foot-6 passer not only looks the part, he has one of the strongest arms in the current draft class.

But inconsistent play and horrid decision making was a major issue throughout his junior season in Seattle. Eason led the Huskies to a 8-5 record last year, finishing with a 4-5 record in Pac-12 play.

If Eason can put it all together in Indianapolis, the Colts could have Philip Rivers’ eventual successor already on the roster.

[Indianapolis Colts]