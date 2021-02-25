Frank Reich Addresses T.Y Hilton’s Future With Colts

Indianapolis Colts star wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is set to be a free agent in a few weeks unless he signs a new deal with the team. But his head coach is hopeful that a deal can, in fact, get done.

Speaking to the media this week, Colts head coach Frank Reich seemed optimistic that a new deal can be done. With a new QB, he believes that Hilton should finish his NFL career as a member of the Colts.

“I think we’re all hopeful and optimistic that T.Y. can end his career as a Colt,” Reich said. “But we understand there’s a business side to it… I hope the business side can get worked out so he can end his career as a Colt.”

Hilton had 56 receptions for 762 yards and five touchdowns with Philip Rivers feeding him the ball last year. He is coming off the final year of a five-year, $65 million contract extension he signed back in 2015. At the time, he was Andrew Luck’s most reliable target. But when Luck left, his production (as well as everyone else’s) started to dip.

Over the past two seasons he’s averaged just over 50 receiving yards per game. His 1,263 receiving yards over the past 25 games is less than he had in 14 games with Luck in 2018.

In nine seasons with the Colts, T.Y. Hilton has been one of the team’s most reliable players. He’s made four Pro Bowls and caught 608 passes for 9,360 yards and 50 touchdowns with the team.

Hilton led the NFL with 1,446 receiving yards 2016. But he’s only topped 1,000 yards once since. Injuries have been a big reason for the dip in production though. He’s missed nine games over the past three seasons.

Will T.Y. Hilton be a Colt in 2021?