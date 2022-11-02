Frank Reich Announces Jonathan Taylor's Status For Wednesday Practice

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 14: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts runs with the ball as Dawuane Smoot #91 of the Jacksonville Jaguars defends during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has already missed a pair of games this season due to an ankle injury.

Now, Taylor will sit out Wednesday's practice after tweaking his ankle during Sunday's loss to the Washington Commanders. According to Colts head coach Frank Reich, Taylor is still not "100%."

There is hope he'll be available for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Taylor injured his ankle at the end of a 27-yard first quarter scamper against Washington. The third-year pro rushed for 76 yards on 16 carries.

“On that one long run, he twisted it, came down on it wrong and twisted it,” Reich said postgame. “Was able to take a break there, get it re-taped and got back in there.”

After rushing for 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2021, Taylor's production has slipped thus far in 2022. He has only 462 rushing yards and one touchdown on 107 carries in six games.

If Taylor can't play this weekend, Deon Jackson, newly-acquired Zack Moss and possibly Jordan Wilkins will be tasked with carrying the ball against New England.