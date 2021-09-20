Colts Announce Concerning Update On QB Carson Wentz

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has only played two games this season and is already dealing with injuries.

Wentz, who missed time in training camp this summer due to a left foot issue that required surgery, somehow sprained both of his ankles in yesterday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Head coach Frank Reich confirmed the news this afternoon.

Wentz left the game in the fourth quarter after his right ankle was rolled up while being brought down by Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald. Backup Jacob Eason replaced Wentz and finished out the contest.

As it turns out, Reich says Wentz hurt his other ankle earlier in the day. The quarterback’s status for Week 3’s game in Tennessee is unknown at this time.

The other ankle injury occurred earlier in the game, Reich said. It doesn't seem as though it limited him given the amount of scrambles he made prior to leaving the game. https://t.co/l21JQufWZe — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) September 20, 2021

Wentz, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, has been dogged by injuries ever since he tore his ACL late in the 2017 season. The Colts had to hope that when they acquired him via trade from Philadelphia this offseason, Wentz would be able to shake the injury bug with his new team.

That has not been the case thus far. If Wentz can’t go this coming Sunday, Eason will start in his place.

That’s not where the Colts want to be when they are starting a potential 0-3 start in the face.