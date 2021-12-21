Frank Reich Has Telling Comment About QB Carson Wentz

Even though the Colts are a potential playoff team this season, the team needs a lot more out of Carson Wentz than what he’s given them recently.

Wentz has struggled the last few games and only has 200+ yards passing in one of the Colts’ last five games. He does have six touchdown passes compared to three interceptions but he’s also coming off a season-low 57 yards passing against the Patriots last Saturday.

Head coach Frank Reich seems to want his quarterback to step up a bit more as well.

For us to go where we want to go, I think there will have to be games where Carson is the quote-unquote star of the game,” Reich said to The Athletic’s Bob Kravitz. “I think that’ll have to happen.”

Wentz was very inconsistent against New England even though Indianapolis won. The defense, special teams, and running back Jonathan Taylor won the Colts that game.

The defense intercepted Mac Jones twice and then the special teams blocked a punt for a touchdown during the first half. Taylor also had 170 yards on 29 carries with a touchdown.

To win in the NFL, a team needs its quarterback to be one of its best players and the Colts will badly need Wentz to get to that level if they want to go on a run.