Frank Reich Makes His Opinion On Matt Ryan Very Clear

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAY 25: Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) runs through a drill during the Indianapolis Colts OTA offseason workouts on May 25, 2022 at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Through two games, the Indianapolis Colts' offseason trade for Matt Ryan has been a bust.

There is plenty of time for Ryan to turn things around, but the former MVP has played poorly thus far. Ryan was intercepted three times in Sunday's 24-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and has thrown just one touchdown against four picks in two games.

The 37-year-old QB has also been sacked seven times and fumbled five times, losing one.

Yet, when Colts head coach Frank Reich spoke at his press conference on Monday, he expressed full confidence in Ryan.

“I mean the protection yesterday wasn’t our best effort. He was under duress a number of times,” Reich said, via The Athletic. “There’s still mistakes that he made, that we all make, but I think overall — listen, I understand how the quarterback position is. You’re really dependent on everybody else on there, but you’re at the center of it so you have to make it work.

“What I love about Matt is that he takes responsibility. He’s the leader. I could not be happier that he’s our quarterback. He’s an elite leader and I really believe he can be an elite player in this offense. We’ve all got to pull it together. We all have got to carry our own weight, each one of us, including him and everybody on that offense.”

The Colts (0-1-1) typically have started slow in recent seasons, but there's more pressure on the team this time around considering the trade for Ryan was supposed to push a well-stocked roster over the top.

After opening up with two games on the road, Indianapolis will face the vaunted Kansas City Chiefs in its home opener this weekend.

The schedule seemingly becomes a bit more manageable after that, but it would still behoove the Colts to get themselves in gear expeditiously.