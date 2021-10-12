Frank Reich Admits 1 Regret From Monday Night’s Loss

The Indianapolis Colts were on the wrong end of some serious Lamar Jackson magic on Monday night. Head coach Frank Reich admits that he made some mistakes during the course of the game as well, which helped open the door for Jackson to lead the Baltimore Ravens back.

Up 25-17 with just over five minutes left in the game, Reich opted to play for a field goal, which would’ve pushed the lead to 11. On a 3rd-and-8, the Colts kept it safe, handing the ball to Jonathan Taylor, rather than throwing to pick up the first down.

He was stuffed for a four-yard loss, pushing things back to the Ravens 19-yard line. On the next play, Rodrigo Blankenship was blocked on his 37-yard field goal attempt. The Ravens went 75 yards to tie the game on the ensuing possession, and after another Blankenship miss, won the game in overtime with a first-drive touchdown.

“I wish I had that call back,” Reich admitted, per the Indianapolis Star. “That was a conservative call.”

“In hindsight, because it didn’t work, do I wish I would have called a pass? Probably, but the reason I didn’t was I knew they were pressuring, I didn’t want to get sacked, I didn’t want anything crazy to happen,” Frank Reich continued.

“I felt good about the opportunity to gain some yards and kick. In hindsight, it wasn’t the right call.”

It didn’t help that the Colts defense couldn’t buy a stop against Jackson and company down the stretch. He finished with 442 passing yards and four touchdowns, and another 62 yards on the ground, finding Mark Andrews and Marquise Brown for 125+ yards and two touchdowns each.

With the loss, the Indianapolis Colts fall to 1-4, two games behind the Tennessee Titans in the AFC South.