Frank Reich Reacts To Carson Wentz’s Recent Performance

Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts are starting to look like the team we thought we’d see at the beginning of the 2021 season.

After starting 0-3, the Colts are 3-1 in their past four games. They beat Miami 27-17 in Week 4, lost a nail-biter to Baltimore in Week 5 and then dominated both Houston (31-3) and San Francisco (30-18) in Weeks 6 and 7.

Wentz’s improved play is one of the biggest reasons the Colts are starting to get things figured out. During the team’s 3-1 stretch, the former Eagles quarterback has thrown eight touchdown passes without a pick. That’s winning football.

Head coach Frank Reich thinks we’re starting to see the same Wentz we saw back in 2017 and 2018.

“I think that’s fair to say it that way,” Reich said in his press conference, via Pro Football Talk. “I probably — and this is my fault — want to start talking in terms of that was a great year when I was with him, but I probably need to do a better job of focusing on he’s here now. I’m really looking for the Colts version of him where he just keeps getting better and better. But what we are seeing is he’s playing good football. But what we talk about is every week is a new week and we can always get better, and we have to get better and he has to get better — we all do.

“I really like the way he’s pushing the ball down the field, how aggressively he’s thinking but still making good decisions, checking it down when he needs to. He’s doing a great job in the run game when we need to get to the right checks in the run game — managing the game the right way and making plays and being good situationally. Last week, we saw him make a couple plays with his feet, but without going crazy doing that. So, we’re trying to find that right balance.”

We’ll learn plenty about Carson Wentz and the Colts this Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

The AFC South is still within reach for the Colts, who are 3-4 this season compared to the Titans’ 5-2 start.

A win this Sunday would have plenty of folks believing in Wentz and the Colts down the stretch of the regular season.