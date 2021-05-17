Frank Reich Reveals Why He Pushed For Carson Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts were willing to pay a pretty penny in draft capital to acquire QB Carson Wentz (and his albatross of a contract) from the Philadelphia Eagles.

But Colts head coach Frank Reich has made it clear that he believes in Wentz and what he can do. In a recent interview, Reich said he’ll stick his neck out for anyone he believes in.

“I love sticking my neck out for people I believe in…” Reich said, via Zak Keefer of The Athletic. “I believe in this team, and I believe in Carson.”

The Colts gave up a pair of mid-round picks and one that could become a first-round if Wentz meets certain milestones. That’s a lot to give for a player coming off his worst NFL season.

In 2020, Carson Wentz led the league in times sacked and interceptions thrown despite playing only 12 games. After going just 4-11-1, the Eagles parted ways with head coach Doug Pederson – who had won them a Super Bowl just a few years prior – and made Wentz available for trade.

Few coaches in the NFL were better suited for Wentz than Reich. As offensive coordinator of the Eagles in 2017, he oversaw Wentz’s best season en route to Nick Foles leading them to a Super Bowl win.

All of that said, Reich has now staked his reputation on the ability to resurrect Wentz’s career.

If he can though, he may be the top candidate for Coach of the Year in 2021.