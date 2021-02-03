Frank Reich Spoke With Peyton Manning About Colts’ QB Situation

Peyton Manning is the greatest quarterback in Indianapolis Colts history, and his opinions on the position still carry a lot of weight.

The Colts are currently looking for a new starting quarterback after Philip Rivers announced his retirement last month. Rivers performed well in his one season with the team, but the veteran was ready to hang it up after 17 NFL seasons.

That leaves Indianapolis scouring the free agent and trade markets for potential solutions. In order to gather as much information as he could on potential candidates, Colts head coach Frank Reich reached out to Manning to obtain his thoughts.

“After Philip retired, I started going, ‘OK, here’s all the quarterbacks who could be out there,’” Reich told Jim Ayello of the Indianapolis Star. “And as we’re talking about who’s going to be our starting quarterback next year, yeah, I called Peyton and asked him his opinion on some of the guys.”

Reich, who was Manning’s quarterbacks coach for his final two seasons in Indianapolis, obviously holds his former pupil in high regard. That’s why he’s putting his trust in his assessment of the current crop of available quarterbacks.

“There’s no doubt when you’re seeking counsel from other people — you might seek counsel from three or four people — but the level of expertise and dependability of their perspective, when you hear from Peyton, it obviously carries a ton of weight. It carries a ton of weight. … “Whatever percentage of all the other (outside) opinions matter, which is a smaller percentage of the overall picture, Peyton’s percentage is going to be higher because of who he is.”

Indianapolis did not win the Matthew Stafford sweepstakes, so they’ll have to look elsewhere for a QB. There’s whispers linking them to Sam Darnold of the New York Jets, among other options.

The Colts are coming off an 11-5 season in 2020, which ended with a Wild Card playoff loss to the AFC runner-up Buffalo Bills.