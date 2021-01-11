Frank Reich Was Asked If He Wants Philip Rivers Back

Colts quarterback Philip Rivers put on a show versus the Buffalo Bills last Saturday, albeit in a playoff loss.

Rivers was energized, sharp and focused in the Colts’ playoff exit. Yes, Indianapolis lost. But Rivers completed 27 of 46 attempts for 309 yards and two scores against a very good Bills defense. The Colts quarterback even put his team in a position to upset the vaunted Bills, but fell just short.

One thing was clear in the Colts’ playoff loss: Rivers still has juice left in the tank. Head coach Frank Reich reaffirmed his commitment to the veteran quarterback on Sunday.

Reich told reporters he wants Rivers to be his starting quarterback for the 2021 season.

“As I sit here today right now, yes, I want Philip Rivers to be my starting quarterback next year,’’ Reich said Sunday evening, via Fox59.com.

If he’s being honest, then the Colts need a make a new deal with Philip Rivers.

His one-year deal with the organization expires in March. The only quarterback currently on contract with the Colts heading into the 2021 season is Jacob Eason. Re-signing Philip Rivers is absolutely the right move.

Some Colts fans would love to see the organization acquire a new and younger signal-caller, though. Acquiring a top-tier quarterback prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft will prove difficult given the Colts’ draft position. Indianapolis’ best chance of upgrading at quarterback would come via trade.

Right now, Frank Reich is saying he wants to bring Rivers back for another year. Actions always speak louder than words.