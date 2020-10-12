Frank Reich Was Asked If He’s Considering A QB Change

Philip Rivers, Frank Reich and the Indianapolis Colts had a rough Sunday, losing 32-23 to the Cleveland Browns, snapping their three-game winning streak in the process.

Rivers has arguably the biggest hand in the loss, tossing two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown early in the third quarter. After the game, Reich addressed whether Rivers will remain the team’s starter.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Reich made his position on Rivers’ status very clear. When asked about a possible change he stated outright that Rivers is and will remain the Colts’ starter.

“No,” Reich said, when asked about a change. “Philip is our quarterback. The quarterback gets too much credit and too much blame… But he’s held accountable internally for everything he does.”

Despite his struggles against the Browns, 2020 has largely been a renaissance year for the 39-year-old former Pro Bowler. His 70.8-percent completion rate is on track for a career-high, while his 8.0 yards per attempt are his second highest in his last seven seasons.

As for the Colts, they are still right in the thick of the playoff hunt at 3-2. Though per Tankathon, they’d be on the outside looking in if the playoffs started today.

How Philip Rivers fares against the AFC South rival Tennessee Titans will play a huge role in determining whether the Colts will be playing in January. But before Indy plays Tennessee, they have to get through the Bengals, Lions and Ravens.

The next few weeks will be a big test for Rivers.