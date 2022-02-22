Ian Rapoport Shares What He’s Hearing About Carson Wentz

Last year, the Indianapolis Colts traded away a first-round pick to acquire Carson Wentz from the Philadelphia Eagles. Fast forward a year later, and it seems like the honeymoon phase is already over.

Chris Mortensen of ESPN recently reported that Wentz will probably be traded or released by March 18. During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show this Tuesday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport had an update on the Colts’ quarterback situation.

It appears the Colts are very much in the market for a new quarterback.

“No decision has been made, but they are very much in the quarterback game,” Rapoport said. “My sense, just reading the tealeaves, is that if they can replace him with someone better, they will definitely look into it. My question is: Who is that? You look at the landscape of this thing, like is that Russell Wilson? I’m not even sure he’s being traded. Is it Aaron Rodgers? We’ll find out in a little bit.”

"The Indianapolis Colts are very much in the quarterback game.. my sense is they want to replace Carson Wentz I just don't know who with just yet" ~@RapSheet#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/TvuY8nZwA0 — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 22, 2022

The Colts have to make a decision soon because Wentz’s $22 million base salary will be fully guaranteed if he’s on the roster by March 18.

Wentz finished the 2021 season with 3,563 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Indianapolis could run it back with Wentz for one more season, but it doesn’t sound like the organization has a lot of confidence in him right now.