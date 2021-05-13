Indianapolis Colts Are Reportedly Signing New Kicker

Earlier this week, the Indianapolis Colts worked out a veteran kicker in an attempt to solidify the position heading into the 2021 season.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Colts are worked out former Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro earlier this week. It appears that workout went pretty well for Pineiro.

His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told reporters on Thursday afternoon that his client signed a one-year deal with the Colts.

Here’s the news from Schefter.

Colts are signing free agent kicker Eddy Pineiro to a one-year deal, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 13, 2021

Pineiro’s NFL career kicked off with the then-Oakland Raiders. He eventually left the AFC for the NFC, signed with the Chicago Bears. During the 2019 season, he went 23-for-28 on field goal attempts and 27-for-29 on extra point attempts.

Pineiro didn’t get a chance to build on that during the 2020 season after suffering a groin injury that prevented him from playing last season. After being placed on injured reserve, he never suited up again for the Bears.

He’ll immediately head into a competition after signing with the Colts. Indianapolis signed former Georgia star Rodrigo Blankenship after he went undrafted during the 2020 NFL draft.

Blankenship made 32-of-37 field goal attempts, but he struggled from 50 yards out and had a crucial miss in the team’s playoff loss to Buffalo.

Let the kicking duel begin.