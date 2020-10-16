Jim Irsay Gives Big Update On Indianapolis Colts Testing Situation

Another day, another close call in the NFL on the COVID-19 front. This morning, the Indianapolis Colts shut down their facility after “several” individuals reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

Luckily, it sounds like we may have had some false positives. Like we’ve seen with the Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets in recent weeks, teams will close their facilities as a precaution. After the Falcons had a positive from a staffer yesterday, today they were cleared to return to the facility to prepare for Sunday’s game.

Hours after the initial news, Colts owner Jim Irsay took to Twitter to announce “All is well.” He said that the team’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals game on Sunday afternoon is a go.

Adam Schefter reports that the team had four presumptive positive tests this morning. After re-testing those individuals—a player and three staffers—all came back negative.

Colts had one player and three staff members with troubling initial tests, but all four came back as false positives after the rerun, per sources. Bengals at Colts, Sunday, 1 pm. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 16, 2020

Moments ago, the Colts put out a statement with further information on the situation. The team will reopen its facility this afternoon to get back to work.

Update on this morning’s COVID-19 testing: pic.twitter.com/3h5MYklnZ9 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 16, 2020

The NFL has avoided major outbreaks since the one that sidelined the Tennessee Titans until this past Tuesday, and smaller ones within teams like the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs, which cause a number of scheduling shifts throughout the league.

The false positives are frustrating, but sidelining teams for a day or two while confirming everything is far less troublesome than actual positive tests, or false negatives that could cause outbreaks. Finger crossed that we continue to avoid situations like the one in Tennessee.

The Indianapolis Colts host the Bengals at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

