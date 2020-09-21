The Spun

An NFL Player Accidentally Gave His Wedding Ring Away On Sunday

A view of the Indianapolis Colts stadium from the end zone.INDIANAOPLIS, IN - DECEMBER 30: A general view from the end zone as the Indianapolis Colts take on the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 30, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts defeated the Texans 28-16. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard gave away more than he bargained for to a lucky fan following Sunday’s win over the Minnesota Vikings.

It is customary for NFL players to hand over sweatbands or gloves to members of the crowd after games. It’s always a a pretty cool moment to watch unfold.

However, in the case of Leonard, when he handed over his gloves to a young boy wearing his jersey, he didn’t realize his wedding ring was inside one of them. Thankfully, the fan on the receiving end came forward today.

“My step-nephew got [Darius Leonard’s] game gloves yesterday,” Bleacher Report’s Tyler Brooke wrote on Twitter. “Plot twist: Leonard’s wedding ring was accidentally in the gloves. Someone help us get his ring back to him.”

Leonard saw the tweet and responded, asking for the ring back while having some fun at his own expense.

It looks like an exchange is in the works, if it hasn’t happened already.

Darius probably had some explaining to do when he got home yesterday. Going forward, he might want to be more careful about how he takes his gloves off after games.


