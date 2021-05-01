Indianapolis Colts Draft Former Texas Star QB Sam Ehlinger

With the 218th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts selected former Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

Before this year’s draft, the Colts had three quarterbacks on their depth chart in Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason and Jalen Morton. It doesn’t hurt to add another one though, especially since Ehlinger is a special athlete.

Despite all his accomplishments at the collegiate level, Ehlinger was never really viewed as a pro-style quarterback during this draft process. However, analysts did rave about his leadership skills and pre-snap reads while he was with the Longhorns.

Ehlinger will enter the NFL as a quarterback, but it’s possible that Indianapolis carves out a unique role for him, like New Orleans does for Taysom Hill.

ESPN analyst Todd McShay believes Ehlinger’s best chance of developing as an NFL starter is by improving his accuracy and consistency on downfield passes.

Colts drafted Texas QB Sam Ehlinger. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 1, 2021

Though his time with the Longhorns is officially in the past, the fan base in Austin will never forget the production that he had there.

Ehlinger completed 62.5 percent of his career pass attempts for 11,436 yards, 94 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He also had 1,903 yards and 33 scores on the ground.

Texas fans will certainly be cheering on Ehlinger at the next level.