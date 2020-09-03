Indianapolis Colts Release Former Clemson Tigers WR

With just one week until the start of the 2020 season, NFL teams from around the league will face tough decisions as they try to trim their rosters.

Teams are forced to get down to the 53-man limit before the season kicks off. Unfortunately, that’s bad news for hundreds of players from around the league just hoping to land on a roster.

On Thursday afternoon, the Indianapolis Colts decided to move on from a talented wide receiver. In an official announcement from the team, the Colts revealed they waived wide receiver Artavis Scott.

The Colts have plenty of depth at the wide receiver position. Although the team has dealt with injuries at the position over the past few years, star wideout T.Y. Hilton and second-year receiver Parris Campbell are back at full strength.

That spelled the end for Scott.

We have waived WR Artavis Scott. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 3, 2020

Scott got his start in the NFL as an undrafted rookie with the Los Angeles Chargers where he was reunited with former teammate Mike Williams.

He played there for two years as a part of the practice squad before his practice squad contract elapsed in early January 2020. Just a few days later, the Colts signed him to the team’s practice squad.

After going through training camp with the team, the Colts decided it was time to move on from Scott.

The former Clemson star shouldn’t be on the open market for long.