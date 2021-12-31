Indianapolis Colts Released Former Alabama Star On Friday

The Indianapolis Colts have already made a plethora of roster moves this week, including activating linebacker Darius Leonard and offensive guard Quenton Nelson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

On Friday, the Colts announced a couple of new moves. For starters, they signed long snapper Kyle Nelson to their practice squad. They also placed long snapper Luke Rhodes on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The most notable move out of the three that Indianapolis made this Friday involves defensive tackle Da’Shawn Hand. He has been released from the Colts’ practice squad.

“We have signed LS Kyle Nelson to the practice squad and released DT Da’Shawn Hand from the practice squad,” the Colts said in a statement. “We’ve also placed LS Luke Rhodes on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.”

Hand, a former fourth-round pick out of Alabama, started his NFL career with the Detroit Lions. In 29 games with the franchise, he had 54 combined tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks, three forced fumbles and two quarterback hits.

On Nov. 30, the Lions released Hand from their roster. He was then signed to the Colts’ practice squad in late December.

We’ll see if Hand can sign with another team before the regular season comes to an end.