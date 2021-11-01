Indianapolis Colts Released Notable Quarterback Monday

The Indianapolis Colts made a series of roster moves on Monday afternoon, which included the release of a veteran quarterback.

Indianapolis released Brett Hundley, who has yoyoed back-and-forth between the practice squad and active roster this season but did not appear in a game for the Colts. Hundley signed with the team during the offseason.

A fifth-round pick out of UCLA in 2015, he spent three seasons with the Green Bay Packers before playing for the Seattle Seahawks in 2018 and the Arizona Cardinals in 2019 and 2020.

We have elevated RB Deon Jackson and S Josh Jones to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. We have also placed DE Tyquan Lewis on IR and released QB Brett Hundley. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 1, 2021

Hundley’s release indicates that rookie Sam Ehlinger is the new No. 2 quarterback in Indianapolis behind Carson Wentz. Ehlinger, who was the team’s sixth-round pick this year, began the year on injured reserve but was activated last month.

Wentz has taken nearly every snap for the Colts this year, with Jacob Eason being the only other quarterback to play. Eason was released last month when Ehlinger was brought off IR and is currently with the Seattle Seahawks.

Under Wentz, the Colts are off to a 3-5 start, including yesterday’s 34-31 overtime loss at home to the Tennessee Titans.