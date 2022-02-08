Indianapolis Colts Reportedly Signing Former Giants Lineman

The Indianapolis Colts added some depth to their defensive line on Tuesday afternoon.

The Colts have reportedly signed former New York Giants defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh to a one-year deal.

Colts are signing former Giants’ defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh to a one-year deal, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 8, 2022

McIntosh is still trying to find his footing in the NFL. He played his college ball at the University of Miami before he was taken by the Giants in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

McIntosh never saw the field for the Giants and was cut in 2021. The New Orleans Saints clamed the former Miami standout on waivers ahead of the 2021 season before releasing him a few short weeks later. He then spent some of the 2021 season on the Packers’ practice squad.

The former fifth-round pick will now get an opportunity to revive his football career with the Colts.

Here’s what Colts fans need to know about the team’s newest signing, via NFL analyst Lance Zierlein of NFL.com:

Athletic defensive tackle with the speed and quickness to make impact plays, but the lack of core strength to give up big plays against the run. McIntosh has developmental potential to work with and should take a big step forward once he learns to work his hands as a pass rusher. While he has disruptive potential, he has to get his play strength to a functional level in order to hold up as an every-down player. While teams will likely view him as a defensive tackle, McIntosh could fit as a base 4-3 end with the ability to reduce inside on passing downs.