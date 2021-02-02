Indianapolis Colts Reportedly Trying Out Notable Pass Rusher

One of the most talented, but troubled pass rushers in the NFL might be getting another chance with a playoff-caliber team.

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving ended the 2020 season as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders. He might be staying in the AFC if all goes well this week.

According to a report from ESPN’s Field Yates, Irving tried out for the Indianapolis Colts this afternoon. As Yates noted, Irving is a talented player who hasn’t been able to stay on the field.

The Colts are trying out former Cowboys and Raiders DL David Irving. A talented player when he’s been able to stay on the field. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 2, 2021

The NFL reinstated Irving just a few weeks into the 2020 season and the Raiders saw an opportunity. The NFL suspended Irving multiple times for violating the substance abuse policy back in 2017 and 2018.

He then decided to retire from the league a few weeks into the 2018 season because of the NFL’s anti-marijuana stance. Irving’s best season came shortly before he decided to walk away from the game.

He had 56 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks and five forced fumbles in 37 games, including 10 starts, with the Cowboys.

Indianapolis boasted one of the best defensive fronts from the 2020 season. Adding a talented pass rusher like Irving certainly could hurt.