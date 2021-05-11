The Dallas Cowboys invested heavily in the front seven, and at defensive tackle specifically, in the 2021 NFL Draft. As a result, it isn’t overly surprising that starting tackle Antwaun Woods became a salary cap casualty in the days following the draft. Now, he has a new NFL home with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Cowboys drafted UCLA star Osa Odighizuwa in the third round and Kentucky DT Quinton Bohanna in the sixth round a few weeks ago. They join Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, the team’s first rounder, Iowa DE Chauncey Golston, and LSU linebacker Jabril Cox among the many front seven picks for the Cowboys in 2021.

Woods was set to make just over $2 million in 2021, before his release. He had been a solid player for Dallas, starting 32 of his 39 appearances over the last three seasons. He had 80 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, four tackles for loss, and two fumble recoveries during that span.

It didn’t take long for him to catch on elsewhere. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Antwaun Woods is signing with the Indianapolis Colts, one of the NFL’s top defenses a year ago,

Former Cowboys’ starting defensive lineman Antwaun Woods is signing a one-year deal with the Colts, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 11, 2021

So far, most contract details are not available, but Drew Rosenhaus tells Schefter that it is a one-year deal. The Colts fielded a pretty fierce defense a year ago, and Woods should help give them some extra depth up the middle.

The former USC player was an undrafted free agent in 2016. He latched on with the Tennessee Titans his first NFL season, landing on the practice squad, and eventually appearing in one game. He joined the Cowboys two years later, where he really carved out a role.

The Colts are looking to expand on last year’s playoff berth, with a number of big acquisitions headlined by the trade for former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

[Adam Schefter]