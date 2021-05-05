Indianapolis Colts Announce Veteran Linebacker Signing

The Indianapolis Colts fielded one of the NFL’s best defenses in 2020. This afternoon, they announced the signing of linebacker Malik Jefferson.

The former third-round pick out of Texas has bounced around a lot for a 24-year old just a few years into his career. After playing one year with the Cincinnati Bengals, who cut him ahead of his second NFL season. He spent the 2019 season with the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers, and was a Tennessee Titans practice squad member in 2020, before a second stint with the Chargers.

Now, he joins the Colts as a depth piece at the second level of the defense. Outside linebacker Darius Leonard led the team with 132 total tackles in 2020, followed by middle linebacker Anthony Walker (92).

In 34 career seasons, Jefferson has totaled 16 total tackles, with 10 coming in his rookie season with the Bengals. We’ll see if he manages to carve out a bigger role with the Colts.

We have signed LB Malik Jefferson. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 5, 2021

So far, the vast majority of Jefferson’s snaps have come on special teams. He’s played 15 total defensive snaps over three seasons, while making 567 on special teams, per Pro Football Reference. He played on 52-percent of the Chargers’ special teams snaps last season, a career high.

If he continues to excel on special teams, that may be a good pathway towards making the Indianapolis Colts active roster this fall.

Malik Jefferson was a touted Texas Longhorn, earning second-team All-American honors in 2017, when he was also named Big 12 co-defensive player of the year, and first-team All-Big 12.

