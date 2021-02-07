Indianapolis Colts Star Has Clear Message About Andrew Luck

With Philip Rivers headed into retirement, the Indianapolis Colts are in dire need of a new quarterback. Naturally, speculation about a potential Andrew Luck return has ramped up.

But, not everyone is a fan of answering questions about the retired star, including Darius Leonard.

The Colts’ All-Pro middle linebacker seems to have grown weary of fielding inquiries regarding Luck’s return to the NFL. The 25-year-old claims it’s time to “move on” in Indianapolis and for the team to set it’s sights on the future.

“It’s been like two years now and all you hear is ‘Andrew Luck. Andrew Luck,'” Leonard said via TMZ Sports. “We gotta move forward one of these days.”

Mind you, Leonard doesn’t bear any ill-will towards Luck. He simply feels confident that the once revered Colts quarterback is truly done with football and that hoping for a return won’t bring anything except for disappointment.

“It just sucks that that’s the topic,” Leonard said. “He’s been retired for two years and we’ve been playing these games for two years without him and we’re still answering questions about him. We gotta move forward.”

With Rivers headed off into the sunset and Luck content to stay out of the league, the Colts will need to address their quarterback situation ASAP.

Rumors have surfaced that head coach Frank Reich would like the chance to work with Eagles’ 28-year-old Carson Wentz again. The Philadelphia quarterback struggled in 2020, but many believe that a change of scenery could turn things around. The other option would be to hope that one of rookies in this spring’s loaded draft class falls to the Colts’ at the 21st pick. Either way, Indianapolis needs to capitalize on their stout offensive line and talented defense immediately.

If not, the Colts could see their Super Bowl window fly by without a competent leader under center.