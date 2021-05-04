Indianapolis Colts Working Out Notable NFL Kicker

There aren’t many holes on the Indianapolis Colts‘ roster, but that won’t stop general manager Chris Ballard from trying to make upgrades when possible. It appears one area that he’s looking to shore up is the team’s kicking game.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Colts are working out former Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro.

Pineiro began his NFL career with the Raiders before making his way over to the Bears. During the 2019 season, he went 23-for-28 on field goal attempts and 27-for-29 on extra point attempts.

Unfortunately for Pineiro, a groin injury prevented him from playing last season. He was placed on injured reserve in September and never returned in time to help out Chicago’s special teams.

Indianapolis has a kicker on its roster already in Rodrigo Blankenship, but he was a bit inconsistent as a rookie. Though he made 32 of 37 field goal attempts, he struggled from 50 yards out and had a crucial miss in the team’s playoff loss to Buffalo.

Bringing in competition for training camp wouldn’t be a bad idea at all. At the very least, Pineiro could be a backup option for the Colts in the event that Blankenship goes down.

Whether or not the Colts sign Pineiro this week will be a good indicator as to how his workout went.