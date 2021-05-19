Jason Kelce Predicts How Carson Wentz Will Do In Indianapolis

Longtime Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce was with Carson Wentz for the good and the bad during his tenure in Philly. But how does he think Wentz will fare now that he’s with the Indianapolis Colts?

In a recent radio interview, Kelce spoke about Wentz and how he – and the rest of the team – struggled in 2020. When the topic reached the upcoming season with the Colts, Kelce made it clear that he loves and respects Wentz, and believes Wentz will do “pretty well” with them.

“You learn a lot about guys when seasons start going down,” Kelce said, per the Indianapolis Star. “You learn a lot about guys in tough times. I still love Carson, I’ve got a lot of respect for him. Obviously, the way this thing ended [was] not ideal, but I think he’s actually going to do pretty well in Indianapolis.”

Kelce and Wentz were both starters on the Eagles’ 2017 Super Bowl team. Though unlike Wentz, Kelce was healthy enough to see it through to the Super Bowl LI win over the New England Patriots.

But while Carson Wentz had MVP-caliber numbers for the Eagles prior to his season-ending injury in 2017, he struggled to improve afterwards.

The culmination of that was a 3-8-1 season in 2020 before head coach Doug Pederson benched Wentz for the remainder of the season. Pederson lost his job after the season and Wentz was traded a few weeks later.

In joining the Colts, Wentz reunites with former Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich. And he takes over the reins of a team that went to the playoffs last year.

It’s not a stretch to say that the Colts are in a much better position to succeed in 2021 with Wentz than the Eagles would have been.