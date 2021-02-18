Jay Glazer Shares Details On Carson Wentz’s Trade Market

The Spun

The long national nightmare ended on Thursday, as the Philadelphia Eagles finally traded Carson Wentz, shipping the quarterback to Indianapolis.

Ultimately, the Colts coughed up a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick to reunite Wentz with Frank Reich, his former offensive coordinator in Philly. The hope is that Reich can rejuvenate Wentz’s career, which sputtered in 2020.

Because of Reich’s presence and the team’s need at QB, Indianapolis always made sense as a trade destination for Wentz. However, it sounds like the Colts might not have had much competition for the former No. 2 overall pick.

First, NFL insider Adam Caplan reported that the Chicago Bears “backed out” of trade talks for Wentz recently. Now, Jay Glazer of FOX and The Athletic says that while the Bears looked into acquiring Wentz, the team never made a formal offer.

The Colts seem like they were really the only team in the mix.

Based off the reporting of Caplan and Glazer, it’s not surprising that the Eagles seemed to get way less in return for Wentz than they hoped. There just wasn’t that much of a market for the strong-armed but scattershot passer.

Time will tell if the Colts’ conviction on Carson Wentz will prove to be worthwhile.


