Jeff Saturday Admits 1 Regret From Monday Night's Loss

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 13: Interim head coach Jeff Saturday walks on the field after a win over the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sam Morris/Getty Images) Sam Morris/Getty Images

Colts head coach Jeff Saturday received a lot of criticism for the way he managed the final minute of Monday night's game against the Steelers.

Instead of taking a timeout on a crucial third down from the Steelers' 26-yard line, Saturday allowed several seconds to come off the clock. The Colts were ultimately unable to move the chains and keep the game alive.

During Monday's postgame press conference, Saturday defended his strategy.

"I thought we had a good play," Saturday said, via ESPN. "And I felt like we would get it. Obviously, we didn't do a great job [blocking] on the backside, so it's worse. But I felt good about the call before. Felt like we had time, we would have timeouts afterwards. We were in striking distance. So, I never felt like the pressure of needing the timeout."

It didn't take long for Saturday to change his tune.

Speaking to the media Tuesday, he said, "I wish I had that third down back. I wish I had called a timeout."

Saturday's inexperience may have played a role in his decision on Monday night.

Fortunately for Saturday, he'll have a few more opportunities to show what he can do as a head coach. The Colts are 1-2 with him at the helm.