Jeff Saturday Appears To Have Made First Big Decision As Coach

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 30: Former Indianapolis Colts player Jeff Saturday (L) and former general manager Bill Polian meet during a ceremony honoring former player Tarik Glenn during halftime of the game between the Washington Commanders and the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday is apparently making already one big change in his first game.

According to Zak Keefer of The Athletic, Matt Ryan is taking snaps with the first team offense during warmups before this afternoon's clash with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Ryan had been benched the last two weeks in favor of backup Sam Ehlinger, but it looks like Saturday will go back to the veteran as Indianapolis tries to snap a three-game losing streak.

The Colts acquired Ryan this offseason in a trade with Atlanta, hoping the onetime MVP was the quarterback they've been searching for since Andrew Luck retired.

Through the first seen weeks of the season, Ryan showed he was not that player. The Colts' 3-3-1 start wasn't all his fault, but the 37-year-old threw nine interceptions against just nine touchdowns. Ryan also fumbled 11 times.

After two weeks on the bench, we'll see what he has this afternoon, assuming Saturday isn't just playing tricks on people pregame.