Jim Irsay Addresses T.Y. Hilton’s Future With The Colts

Last week, the Indianapolis Colts suffered a significant blow when quarterback Philip Rivers announced his retirement.

Rivers led the Colts to a playoff appearance in his only season with the team. Now the team has to find a new quarterback to lead the team heading into the 2021 season.

Another big question mark facing the team is the future of wide receiver T.Y. Hilton. He just completed the final year of a five-year, $65 million contract he signed with the team back in 2015.

Colts owner Jim Irsay made it clear he wants Hilton to return. However, the decision has to make sense from the “business side.”

Here’s what he said, via Pro Football Talk:

“We’d love to see T.Y. back. He’s a great Colt,” Irsay said, via Stephen Holder of TheAthletic.com. “He still has elite skills and can take over a game. The biggest thing at this point for athletes is . . . there’s a business side to it. You want a guy back, but it has to fit. The market usually dictates that. When it’s all said and done, I really hope we can work something out with T.Y. and his agent. We’re a better football team with T.Y.”

Hilton struggled to connect with Rivers during the first half of the season.

However, over the final six weeks of the 2020 campaign, Hilton averaged over 72 yards per game and caught all five of his touchdowns.

Will he be back in 2021?