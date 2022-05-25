Jim Irsay Has Telling Comment About Colts QB Matt Ryan

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 10: Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay reacts to applause during Dwight Freeney"u2019s induction in the team"u2019s Ring of Honor during halftime of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts made a massive change to their quarterback room this offseason, replacing Carson Wentz with Matt Ryan.

Even though Ryan hasn't taken a single snap for the Colts yet, team owner Jim Irsay has made it known he's quite fond of the veteran quarterback.

"Oh man, I tell you it’s been great,” Irsay said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It’s been really exciting having him in and his leadership.”

Irsay isn't just confident about what Ryan will bring to the table this season, he believes the former MVP can make a difference in Indianapolis for the foreseeable future.

“The way that he’s like a coach in the field. It's awesome," Irsay added. "We’re really excited about Matt, and we feel he just turned 37. He’s excited about playing and excited about finishing his legacy over the next three, four or five years or whatever it is."

These comments might come off as petty considering Irsay has thrown several digs at Wentz this offseason. After all, he recently referred to the Wentz era as a "mistake" for the Colts.

"I think the worst thing you can do is have a mistake and try to keep living with it going forward," Irsay said when asked about trading Wentz, via the Indy Star. "For us, it was something we had to move away from as a franchise. It was very obvious."

Time will tell if the Colts made the right move at quarterback this offseason.