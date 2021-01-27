Jim Irsay Has Telling Comment On Colts’ Quarterback Situation

Last week, longtime NFL quarterback Philip Rivers announced his retirement after one season with the Indianapolis Colts.

Rivers led the team to a playoff appearance in his final season. With him gone, though, the Colts are in need of a new quarterback heading into the 2021 campaign.

Colts owner Jim Irsay knows the team needs a new quarterback and addressed the possibility of the team adding a veteran quarterback.

“Our belief is we’re close, that we have a tremendous nucleus of players that are capable of competing for the Super Bowl very soon,” Irsay said via Zak Keefer. “Ideally if you can get someone to come in this year who’s ready to go, it gives you your best opportunity…”

Jim Irsay on the Colts' QB dilemma: "Our belief is we’re close, that we have a tremendous nucleus of players that are capable of competing for the Super Bowl very soon. Ideally if you can get someone to come in this year who’s ready to go, it gives you your best opportunity…" — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) January 27, 2021

Of course, all football fans immediately started wondering if he was talking about Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford.

The longtime Lions quarterback reportedly met with the team and asked for a trade. With Rivers announcing his retirement, Indianapolis presents as an ideal landing spot for Stafford.

He could join a team that is perhaps just a top-10 quarterback away from making it to the Super Bowl.

Of course, other teams will be interested as well. A report from earlier this afternoon suggested the San Francisco 49ers have the “inside edge” in a potential trade for Stafford.

Meanwhile, the Colts could go after a quarterback like Aaron Rodgers or Carson Wentz as well.