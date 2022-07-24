Jim Irsay Purchase Is Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 10: Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay reacts to applause during Dwight Freeney"u2019s induction in the team"u2019s Ring of Honor during halftime of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

In his free time, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has amassed a rather formidable sports and rock and roll memorabilia collection.

His latest purchase is a heavyweight one, literally. Irsay confirmed this morning that he bought Muhammad Ali's 1974 “Rumble in the Jungle” championship belt.

The belt, which Ali won by defeating George Foreman in that famous bout, sold for a cool $6.18 million, according to Heritage Auctions.

If you're going to spend a crazy amount of money on memorabilia, at least make it for something cool. Ali's belt definitely fits the bill.

Irsay said the belt will be displayed for the first time in Chicago on August 2. It will then be shown in Indianapolis starting September 9.

Among the other purchases in Irsay's collection the original lyrics to "Hey Jude," a John Lennon piano, a game-used Jackie Robinson bat and guitars belonging to Kirk Cobain, Prince and David Gilmour, among others