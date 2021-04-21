The Indianapolis Colts have a plethora of talent on their offensive line, but there’s is some uncertainty surrounding the left tackle position due to Anthony Castonzo’s retirement.

Castonzo suggested that All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson could shift over to left tackle for the 2021 season. However, Colts owner Jim Irsay isn’t fully committed to that idea.

On Wednesday, Irsay was on ‘The Ride with JMV’ to discuss a handful of topics regarding the Colts. When asked about Nelson, he said that he hopes to leave the Notre Dame product at his natural position.

“The general feeling is that if you can leave Quenton at guard, that would be the ideal thing,” Irsay said, via ProFootballTalk. “But there’s no question that he can play left tackle in my mind and would play left tackle in my mind if it helps the franchise win more games and be a better football team.

“I think that’s the way Frank Reich looks at it, and that’s the way Quenton looks at it. ‘I’ll do anything you need if it can help the team be better’. And he’s a selfless guy, and that’s the reason he’s such a great leader and a great person and a great football player.”

Indianapolis could start Sam Tevi or Julien Davenport at left tackle if need be. It’s also possible the front office uses its first-round pick on an offensive tackle, like Christian Darrisaw or Teven Jenkins.

We’ll find out more about how the Colts plan to use Nelson next season after the NFL Draft is over.