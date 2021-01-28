Jim Irsay Reveals Where Things Stand With Andrew Luck

The Indianapolis Colts are in need of a starting quarterback.

Philip Rivers announced his retirement from the NFL earlier this month. Rivers spent one season in Indianapolis, helping lead the Colts to a playoff berth. Indianapolis fell to Buffalo, 27-24, in the Wild Card round.

Indianapolis’ roster is pretty loaded, so the Colts are expected to be in play for quarterbacks who hit the trade market, like Matthew Stafford.

But what about another franchise quarterback – Andrew Luck? The former No. 1 overall pick retired following the 2018 season, though there’s always been speculation that he could un-retire and return to the game.

It doesn’t sound like that’ll happen, though.

“It kind of stands where it stands: Andrew’s retired,” Colts owner Jim Irsay said Wednesday.

Irsay added that the Colts would love to have Luck back, but that’s probably not going to happen.

“He knows we would love to have him back,’’ Irsay said. “But only he can answer that question deep in his heart and his soul: ‘Hey, do I really want to come back and be a quarterback for the Colts again in the NFL?’ It’s easy for us. He knows how much we’d love to have him be our quarterback.

“I don’t really know if we’ll see that. I think he’s happy. He’s raising his daughter. He has a wonderful family. He’s a great Colt. He knows that he can come back anytime he wants, but at the same time, we respect he’s made that decision.’’