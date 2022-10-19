Jim Irsay Reveals Why He Called Out Dan Snyder

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 17: Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay on the field before the preseason game against the Cleveland Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay didn't hold back his true feelings about Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder following the NFL's fall meeting in New York.

Irsay said there is merit to removing Snyder as the owner of the Commanders. That comment made headlines on Tuesday.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated caught up with Irsay to ask why he went public with his thoughts on Snyder.

Irsay stressed the importance of having a proper work culture, something that has been in question for the Commanders for several years.

“Just having three daughters and seven granddaughters, I can relate to that sort of thing—my seven granddaughters, as they venture off in different forms of working for organizations," Irsay said, via Sports Illustrated. "I know the culture that we have in Indianapolis. I know the special culture that we have and the family atmosphere that we have developed there. That’s important to me, and I believe it’s important to many owners in this league, because that’s what we’re about.”

Irsay continued, "You have to protect the shield to protect the league, and I don’t like to see the shield damaged. And right now, the shield is taking some damage from all this."

Irsay also doesn't like that NFL owners are viewed as people who can do whatever they want. That's another reason why he felt the need to speak up about Snyder.

Snyder, meanwhile, released a letter to fellow NFL owners regarding the latest allegations surrounding the Commanders.