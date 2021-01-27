Jim Irsay Sums Up Philip Rivers’ Impact On The Colts

Philip Rivers only spent one year with the Indianapolis Colts, but he made the most of it, getting the team to the playoffs before retiring. And Colts owner Jim Irsay is grateful for that.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Irsay praised Rivers for his contributions to the team in 2020. He said Rivers was “such an important Colt player” and highlighted his “leadership” and “strength.”

“To see Philip Rivers have the type of year he had, he was such an important Colt player in this one year,” Irsay said. “His leadership, his strength, all the things he brought.”

“Part of me would have loved to see them go at it again, because I loved that team so much and I loved Philip so much. But there’s something to be said about the way he went out, gunslinging and playing good football.”

Rivers went 11-5 as a starter, throwing for 4,169 yards and 24 touchdowns in his first year with the team. It was their second playoff appearance in the last six years and their best season since 2014.

Irsay: "To see Philip Rivers have the type of year he had, he was such an important Colt player in this one year. … His leadership, his strength, all the things he brought." — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) January 27, 2021

Philip Rivers retires in the top 10 of every major passing category in NFL history. He has led the NFL in yards, touchdowns, completion percentage, completions and attempts in a season at least one.

His career includes eight Pro Bowls, 2013 Comeback Player of the Year honors, and seven playoff appearances. He made only one appearance in the Conference Championship, reaching the AFC title game in 2007.

He was always praised for his leadership and could very well find himself with a bust in Canton before the decade is over.

Will Philip Rivers go down as a legend for the Colts too?