Jim Irsay's Tweet About Jeff Saturday's Win Is Going Viral

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 18: Ring of Honor members, Peyton Manning, Edgerrin James, Bill Brooks, Marvin Harrison, Reggie Wayne, Bill Polian, Owner Jim Irsay and Jeff Saturday pose for a picture during the NFL game between the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts on November 18, 2018, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts won in Jeff Saturday's debut as interim head coach, much to the delight of the man who hired him.

Colts owner Jim Irsay shocked pretty much everyone when he named Saturday the interim replacement for Frank Reich last week. The longtime executive took extensive criticism for the decision, which still might turn out to look foolish.

Right now though, the Colts are 1-0 with Saturday on the sideline, and Irsay is having fun on Twitter.

"All you critics…you criticize all of us in the NFL for losing…When we make moves to Win… you act so righteous! 'Who You Crappin’..'. Just Win, Baby!" he tweeted Monday afternoon.

After beating the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Saturday's next test will be much tougher. The Colts will host the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11.

Indianapolis also still has games left against the 6-3 Dallas Cowboys, 7-2 New York Giants, 8-1 Minnesota Vikings and 5-4 Los Angeles Chargers.

No one ever said being a head coach in the NFL was going to be easy.