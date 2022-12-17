Jonathan Taylor Appears To Be Dealing With An Injury

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 04: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball in the game against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 04, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Justin Casterline/Getty Images

All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor suffered an apparent injury during the Colts' opening drive against the Vikings this Saturday.

Taylor was spotted in the medical tent in the first quarter. It's being reported that he has an ankle injury.

To make matters worse, Taylor is now heading to the locker room for further medical evaluation.

Taylor is currently questionable to return. His status could change in the near future.

This would be a crushing blow to the Colts. When healthy, Taylor is one of the best playmakers in the NFL.

Taylor has 861 rushing yards and 130 receiving yards in 10 games. His production has taken a dip this season, but to be fair, it's hard to match the 1,811 rushing yards he had last year.

Deon Jackson and Zack Moss will fill in at running back during Taylor's absence.

The Colts are currently leading 10-0 over the Vikings.