Look: Joy Taylor’s Comment On Carson Wentz Going Viral

Quarterback Carson Wentz is currently nursing two sprained ankles after the Indianapolis Colts loss to the Los Angeles Rams last weekend. Like any NFL player, he plans to listen to his team’s doctors about what path he should take to recover.

However, FOX Sports host Joy Taylor pointed out one clear hypocrisy in Wentz’s logic.

The Colts quarterback met with the media this week and explained that his status for this weekend was still up in the air. He shared that he would be working with the team doctors to try and get back on the field by Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

“Honestly, a lot of unknown. We’ll see how my body responds and I’m doing everything I can… We’ll kind of see how it continues to progress and listen to the doctors, listen to my body and see where we’re at,” Wentz said.

But Taylor took exception to those comments, in part. On Thursday’s episode of “The Herd” with Colin Cowherd, she responded to what Wentz said about listening to the Colts’ doctors.

“Oh, you’ll listen to those doctors, that’s nice,” Taylor retorted.

The Fox Sports host is referencing Wentz’s decision to not receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Although medical professionals have encouraged all NFL players to receive a vaccine to increase the chance of a safe and complete season, the Colts quarterback has been one of a few high-profile players to not get a shot.

Wentz, who spent about a week on the Colts’ reserve/COVID-19 list this preseason as a close contact, addressed his unvaccinated status in early September, calling it “personal decision” for both him and his family.

“I will say it’s a personal decision for me and my family,” Wentz said. “I respect everyone else’s decision. I just ask that everybody does the same for me. I know that’s not the world we live in. Not everyone can equally view things the same. No one really knows what’s going on in someone else’s household and how things are being handled. It’s a personal decision. That’s just where I’m at on it. With protocols and everything the way they are it’s really, for us, all about understanding them clearly and making sure we are dotting our I’s and crossing our T’s so that we can avoid what happened this week.”

Wentz is not required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to play in the NFL this year, but Taylor certainly made a point by calling out the quarterback’s recent comments.

[Joy Taylor]