Keyshawn Johnson Thinks Colts Should Keep Carson Wentz

Keyshawn Johnson smiles while wearing a headset.SAN FRANCISCO, CA - DECEMBER 23: ESPN personality Keyshawn Johnson looks on before the last regular season game played at Candlestick Park between the San Francisco 49ers and the Atlanta Falcons on December 23, 2013 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

ESPN’s Keyshawn Johnson is going against some of the other media pundits when it comes to Carson Wentz.

Johnson went on NFL Live and defended Wentz and thinks that the Colts should continue to build around him moving forward.

“Did Carson Wentz play great? No,” Johnson said. “Did he play like a dog? No. Did he struggle at times? Yes. But did he play well at times? Yes. Use the money, use the picks to go get him some help out on the perimeter along with Michael Pittman Jr. and start to build some skill position players around him. Don’t ask him to be Peyton Manning.”

“Ask him to be a manager of the football because you got Jonathan Taylor. Don’t get caught up in him being the number two pick overall with the Eagles and this franchise-saving quarterback.”

Wentz finished the 2021 season with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions on 3,563 yards passing.

However, he didn’t play enough when he needed to as the team lost the chance to qualify for the NFL postseason in week 18. The Colts fell to the Jaguars 26-11 after Wentz turned the ball over two times and wasn’t accurate down the field.

With how good the Colts’ offensive line and rushing attack are going into next season, they face quite the decision over the next several weeks.

