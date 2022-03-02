Keyshawn Johnson Thinks Colts Should Keep Carson Wentz

ESPN’s Keyshawn Johnson is going against some of the other media pundits when it comes to Carson Wentz.

Johnson went on NFL Live and defended Wentz and thinks that the Colts should continue to build around him moving forward.

“Did Carson Wentz play great? No,” Johnson said. “Did he play like a dog? No. Did he struggle at times? Yes. But did he play well at times? Yes. Use the money, use the picks to go get him some help out on the perimeter along with Michael Pittman Jr. and start to build some skill position players around him. Don’t ask him to be Peyton Manning.”

“Ask him to be a manager of the football because you got Jonathan Taylor. Don’t get caught up in him being the number two pick overall with the Eagles and this franchise-saving quarterback.”

.@keyshawn believes the Colts should continue to build around Carson Wentz. "Ask him to be a manager of the football. … Don't get caught up in him being the number two pick overall with the Eagles and this franchise-saving quarterback." pic.twitter.com/FfGRkG3y2P — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) March 1, 2022

Wentz finished the 2021 season with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions on 3,563 yards passing.

However, he didn’t play enough when he needed to as the team lost the chance to qualify for the NFL postseason in week 18. The Colts fell to the Jaguars 26-11 after Wentz turned the ball over two times and wasn’t accurate down the field.

With how good the Colts’ offensive line and rushing attack are going into next season, they face quite the decision over the next several weeks.