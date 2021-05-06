Kwity Paye Becomes First 2021 1st Round Pick To Sign

Kwity Paye wasn’t the first prospect off the board last Thursday, but he has become the first Day 1 selection from this year’s draft to officially sign an NFL contract.

Most analysts had Paye ranked as the best defensive end in the 2021 draft class. He finished his Michigan career with 97 total tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks.

Despite all his success at Michigan, the talented pass rusher was still on the board when the Indianapolis Colts were on the clock with the 21st pick. Fast forward a week later, and Paye has become the first 2021 first-round pick to sign his rookie deal.

Paye isn’t the only rookie from the Colts’ 2021 class to sign his rookie deal today. The team also signed Dayo Odeyingbo, Shawn Davis, Mike Strachan and Will Fries.

The Colts have signed five of their draft picks, including first round Edge Kwity Paye. Paye becomes the first first round pick to sign his rookie deal. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 6, 2021

Colts general manager Chris Ballard recently told reporters that he wasn’t going to pass up on the chance to draft Paye.

“We had opportunities to move back that I think you all know that we like to do, but we loved the player and the price of moving back we just didn’t think it was worth it,” Ballard said. “The ability to get a pass rusher with high character that stands for all the values that we do as an organization and is going to be a great representative of our club and the city we just thought was too strong to pass up. But can’t be more excited about it. This guy is going to be a tremendous player for us.”

Time will tell if the Colts made the right pick, but it certainly sounds like the front office is confident they did.